Nigeria: NNPC Insists Petrol Depot Price Will Not Increase in March

Pixabay
(file photo).
12 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has insisted that petrol depot price will remain unchanged in March.

This is coming as a reaction to the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA fixing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, at N212.61 per litre, for the month of March on Thursday.

In a tweet, Friday, the NNPC wrote, "JUST IN: #NNPC Insists No Increase in Ex-Depot Price of PMS in March".

Vanguard earlier reported that the PPPRA confirmed that fuel subsidy actually officially returned in February 2021, as according to the downstream oil sector regulator, the actual pump price of PMS for February was between N183.74 and N186.74 per litre, meaning that the Federal Government paid an average of N16 per litre for PMS in the month.

According to the PPPRA, based on the average cost for the period, February 1st to 28th 2021, and an average FMDQ Importer and Exporter (I&E) Naira/US Dollar Exchange Rate of N403.80, the expected retail price of PMS for March 2021, stands at N209.61 per litre and N212.61 per litre, being the lower and upper band respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Has There Been An About-Turn on Nigeria's Fuel Price Hike?
Threat of Petrol Scarcity, Price Hikes, Has Nigerians Scrambling
Nigerians Drag Buhari Over Fuel, Food and Electricity Hikes
Minimum Wage Bill - Labour Threatens to Shut Down Nigeria
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.