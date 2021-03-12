Zimbabwe: 'Zanu-PF Ministers Only Interested in Fattening Their Pockets' - ZCTU

12 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

THE recent increase in government's brutality against dissenting voices is nothing other than attempts by senior ruling Zanu PF officials in protecting their ill-gotten wealth accumulated over years of corrupt governance.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President Peter Mutasa told journalists Thursday that the government's fight to keep their grip on power should be a mirror of how much the senior officials had stolen from Zimbabwe's coffers and natural resources.

He was speaking at a Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition's commemorations of the government's 11 March 2007 clampdown on a "Save Zimbabwe" prayer session where armed anti-riot officers seriously injured the now late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, constitutional expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku and others in Highfields, Harare.

The commemorations were held at the Media Centre in Harare.

"It is expected that government will say there is no crisis (in Zimbabwe); the abusers will see peace because they are benefitting but their victims will be saying they cannot breathe," said Mutasa.

"One thing that is central to this debacle is that they are not just defending political power, they are on steroids in terms of primitive accumulation, they are defending economic gains, their diamonds, gold claims, land; they are defending their ill-gotten wealth.

"They will not hand it over easily. If you think they are rich, they think they are not yet rich, if you think they are millionaires, they want to be billionaires. If you think they are billionaires, they want their kids to be millionaires. If you think their children are now billionaires, they want their grandchildren to be billionaires too."

However, Mutasa, who spoke in the presence of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and revered cleric Ancelimo Magaya said those fighting for a better Zimbabwe should not tire.

"We have no choice, it is a generational call, we need to be persistent, government is not going to give it on a silver platter."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.