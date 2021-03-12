Botswana: Gondwe - Law Firm Founder, Activist

Gaborone — From managing homes to being just working women, there are superwomen everywhere making a change to the world we live in.

International Women's Day is observed every year to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Although women continue to be discriminated against and their contribution undervalued, they work more, earn less and have fewer choices about their bodies, livelihood and future than men.

For some women like Ms Precious Gondwe equality for women sends a clear message that women too can lead. "Just give her the platform, nurture her and you will see results," said Ms Gondwe, the founding partner and CEO of Precious & Partners, one of the leading corporate legal practices in the country.

She was recently named in the Top 30 most influential law firm founder and lawyer in Africa. She is an admitted attorney, notary and conveyancer and a registered foreign solicitor in the UK and Wales.

Ms Gondwe, who is also a women empowerment advocate, founded a women movement called Pan African Game Changers (PAGC), which is into women empowerment, mentorship and community outreaches.

In an interview, she said she would align with this year's theme that celebrates efforts by women and girls across the globe, particularly in Africa.

"My expectation is that we celebrate those who have pioneered equal platforms for women to be heard, for women to be included and for women to lead.

Even though the margin on female leadership are still low, there is need to recognise the importance of empowering other upcoming women and nurturing them to be the future leaders of tomorrow," she said.

She cited New Zealand's prime minister, Ms Jacinta Ardern as an example, and how she tackled and continues to deal with and manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms Gondwe also wants to see more women thrive, saying the ability to house three female lawyers under the same roof said it all.

"Our corporate legal firm has pushed boundaries and successfully built what a female has for legal professionals," she said. She added that they want to see more women thrive, but that they could not achieve anything without the support of government and other stakeholders.

She said the PAGC movement groomed young girls to grow up with self-confidence, and that they come together to support one another in order to create a better society of young woman who were empowered.

Ms Gondwe also believes that leaders could lead from the back, front and centre and not necessarily from the top. She said leadership required conviction that things must be done differently.

"Women must take up roles they sometimes fear to take up, they must run away from self-sabotage and must unite and stand together to support one another.

The times of pulling each other down are over and like the famous African proverb says.

'If you want to walk fast, walk alone, but it you want to go far, walk with others,' she said. She noted that she was also named in the Top 5 of the Top 10 women in leadership by SAWIL last year.

Among challenges, she noted resistance by society and stakeholders to support female business start-ups, especially in law.

Source : BOPA