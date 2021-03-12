Botswana: CAF Elections Today, Nation Roots for Letshwiti

Anastacia Sibanda — The nation will be waiting with bated breath to see if Maclean Letshwiti will make it to the CAF executive committee at the elective general assembly in Rabat, Morocco, today.

If elected, Letshwiti will be the second Motswana to hold a high position in the African football body after Ishmael Bhamjee.

He will face Feizal Ismael Sidat of Mozambique, Elvis Raja Chetty of Seychelles and Arthur De Almeida Silva of Angola for the two executive slots under the COSAFA region.

Botswana Football Association vice president, Pelotshweu Motlogelwa, who is in Morocco, said they were prepared for the contest.

"But again when it comes to elections you never say you will win because there are always twist and turns along the way because we are in competition with other people," he said.

He said their campaign went well, adding that they were confident that they might bring the seat to Botswana.

Motlogelwa said it was important for Botswana to win, given that currently, they had a seat at the regional body COSAFA and FIFA.

At FIFA, he said Letshwiti operated in a governance structure, adding that it was time for Botswana to have a seat at CAF.

"If we can clinch a seat at CAF it means we have closed down on the football value chain, whereby we are represented at all structures. Therefore, we will be closer to the happenings of the governing bodies," he said.

Meanwhile, government has expressed its support for Letshwiti through a press release from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development. It states that Letshwiti's business background and knowledge of the game will be invaluable to CAF.

It says his membership and participation in regional and international football committees have availed him the necessary administrative prowess to effectively and efficiently lead transformation within the African football mother body.

"Should he be successful, his participation in the CAF executive committee will be of great value to local football and Botswana sport in general," says the release.

