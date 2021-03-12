Zimbabwe: Why West Is Changing Narrative On Zim, SA

Lately, there has been rising positive publicity on Zimbabwe and rising negativity on South Africa by international and white media.

Just recently, the World Bank released unemployment numbers that put Zimbabwe's unemployment at 5.1 percent, as the bank for the first time categorised self-employed Zimbabweans as gainfully employed. Meanwhile, the bank put South Africa's unemployment rate at among the highest in Africa, at a whopping 35 percent.

These are the same people that delegitimised Zimbabwe for 20 years by singing about its 90 percent unemployment, and now, all of a sudden, they have changed their negative outlook on the country to positive.

In the past week, both Bloomberg and News24 wrote about the massive economic turnaround taking place in Zimbabwe and the fact that Zimbabwe grew its exports and economy under Covid-19.

Yes, things have been changing in Zimbabwe, but they have been changing for seven years and these media houses never spoke about it, until now, and the question is why?

The reason is because the West is now turning their cross hairs on South Africa, in preparation for the sanctions and isolation that are coming the moment the ANC removes President Cyril Ramaphosa and embark son Radical Economic Transformation (RET) and land expropriation without compensation.

By creating a good narrative on Zimbabwe, while vilifying South Africa, the West is warning the ANC not to trade places with ZANU PF by removing President Ramaphosa and embarking on their Nasrec resolutions of RET and land expropriation without compensation.

Notwithstanding, the fact is a move to remove President Ramaphosa, to facilitate RET and land expropriation without compensation, is now inevitable because the ANC and some of its leaders' survival depends on this move.

The fact is, if the ANC does not remove President Ramaphosa and undertake RET and land expropriation, they are firstly going to lose a number of municipalities in this year's municipal elections and that will culminate in a below majority in the national elections in 2024. This in turn will lead to an ANC coalition with the DA that will bolster the right-leaning members of the ANC and see RET supporters being isolated, prosecuted, jailed and losing their livelihoods, in a South Africa that will have returned to political and economic control by whites.

This means, RET and land reform are now a matter of life and death for ANC, many of its senior members and the black middle class, who risk losing their economic prospects and being sent to jail if the DA comes into power via coalition, to restore apartheid in a majority democracy.

With diamonds, gold and iron almost finished in South Africa, as attested to by Anglo-American selling its gold mines and ArcelorMittal downsizing operations. SA mining companies are ready to jump into Zimbabwe where vast amounts of gold, diamond, nickel, natural gas and lithium reserves are being dangled by the former Mimosa CEO, who is now Zimbabwe's Mines Minister.

Now, as soon as RET and land expropriation begin, they will be accompanied by the West imposing sanctions and launching an aggressive negative campaign to delegitimise the ANC with the hope of isolating South Africa.

The sanctions will be immediate, sharp and painful, in a country where black people produce and control nothing. White farmers will stop producing staples eaten by blacks, Western companies that control South Africa's GMO seeds will withhold their seeds and investment in agriculture will dry up.

The prices of food will go up; store shelves will go empty. Whites will produce for whites and blacks will scramble to feed themselves.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The black middle class will lose jobs as Western corporations divest, inflation will skyrocket, household debt defaults will grow out of proportion, tax collection will fall, grants will dwindle and the economy will crash. The black middle class will lose their homes, cars and luxuries, and the West hopes this will propel blacks to vote out the ANC or revolt.

Zimbabwe is the destination being eyed by South African capital because Zimbabwe is the only country in the region with the diversity of resources, endowment of skills, stability and hunger for investment to safeguard Western investment in the region.

We must also never forget that the same investment running from South Africa into Africa, is the same investment that raped and pillaged one of the richest countries in the world: South Africa and left them with nothing today.

#UniteOrDieAfrica.