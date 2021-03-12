Zimbabwe: Bonus for NSSA Pensioners

THE National Social Security (NSSA) has this month awarded a discretionary bonus equivalent to 50 percent of one's monthly pay-out to improve the welfare of beneficiaries as part of its transformation journey.

The discretionary bonus will be paid out together with the March disbursements that are due tomorrow.

This comes after NSSA chief executive Mr Arthur Manasa recently pledged to ease the plight of members by adopting measures to improve their welfare.

The authority will next week give a once-off grocery allowance to orphans, the invalid, parents and other dependants under the Pension and Other Benefits Scheme (POBS), as well as those receiving workers' pension, widows' pension, children's allowance, constant attendants' allowance and dependants' allowance under the Accident Prevention and Workers Compensation Scheme (APWCS).

NSSA deputy director marketing and communications, Mr Tendai Mutseyekwa, said pensioners could expect to benefit from a raft of measures the authority was taking in a quest to address their plight.

"The NSSA board authorised management to pay out a 50 percent discretionary bonus to all beneficiaries while we wait for the outcome of the actuarial valuation that is underway to determine the next level of benefits that NSSA can sustainably pay," he said.

"The recommendations of this valuation will be implemented in April, so our pensioners and beneficiaries can look forward to improved pay-outs from next month."