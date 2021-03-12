Zimbabwe: Bonus for NSSA Pensioners

12 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

THE National Social Security (NSSA) has this month awarded a discretionary bonus equivalent to 50 percent of one's monthly pay-out to improve the welfare of beneficiaries as part of its transformation journey.

The discretionary bonus will be paid out together with the March disbursements that are due tomorrow.

This comes after NSSA chief executive Mr Arthur Manasa recently pledged to ease the plight of members by adopting measures to improve their welfare.

The authority will next week give a once-off grocery allowance to orphans, the invalid, parents and other dependants under the Pension and Other Benefits Scheme (POBS), as well as those receiving workers' pension, widows' pension, children's allowance, constant attendants' allowance and dependants' allowance under the Accident Prevention and Workers Compensation Scheme (APWCS).

NSSA deputy director marketing and communications, Mr Tendai Mutseyekwa, said pensioners could expect to benefit from a raft of measures the authority was taking in a quest to address their plight.

"The NSSA board authorised management to pay out a 50 percent discretionary bonus to all beneficiaries while we wait for the outcome of the actuarial valuation that is underway to determine the next level of benefits that NSSA can sustainably pay," he said.

"The recommendations of this valuation will be implemented in April, so our pensioners and beneficiaries can look forward to improved pay-outs from next month."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.