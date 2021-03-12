Zimbabwe: Declare Late Studio263 Actress Anne Nhira Provincial Heroine - Mliswa

OUTSPOKEN Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa has demanded the late actress Anne Nhira be conferred with provincial heroine status in recognition for her work in the arts industry.

Nhira, popularly known as Vimbai Jari in a local soap series Studio263, died this week in South Africa after a robbery attack in Bedfordview Monday.

"Another sad loss to hit the arts and entertainment industry. My sincerest condolences to the family of the late Anne Nhira," Mliswa said.

"In recognition of her contributions to the industry and March as Women's month, isn't she suitable to be made a provincial hero. I don't dispute Soul Jah Love's popularity and the mark he made; I enjoyed his music too, but I would want to know why the late Anne Nhira couldn't be given provincial hero status and what the selection criteria is?"

Soul Jah Love, a popular ZimDancehall musician who died last month, was declared a provincial hero.

Nhira was now based in Johannesburg where she has been since 2008.

Four years ago she came back into the spotlight after she wrote a letter to the Tourism Ministry requesting that popular South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu must be banned from performing at the Harare International Carnival.

Zodwa was subsequently barred from the carnival much to the disappointment of multitudes of her local fans.

Nhira came into the acting industry in 2002 when she played the role of "Vimbai Jari" in the famous local soap Studio263.

In 2014, she also had a role in one of South Africa's biggest soap operas Zabalaza that shows on MNet and SABC. She also featured in a South African TV drama called Mutual Friends.