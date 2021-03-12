Kenya: St Peter's Mumias Inaugurated as FKF Centre of Excellence

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has inaugurated St Peters' Mumias Boys High School in Kakamega as a Centre of Excellence.

On Wednesday, FKF and St Peters' Mumias, which is a powerhouse in boys' football in Western region, sealed a deal, which will see the two institutions work together in nurturing talents until March 2026.

Saint Peter's is the second school to be made an FKF Centre of Excellence after reigning Kenyan champions St Anthony Boys High School Kitale in Bungoma on February 24.

This is in line with the federation's goal of having a team at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

"St Peter's Mumias has a proven record in nurturing talent, so it was an easy decision partnering with them. We have a long-term vision of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup," said FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno.

He added: "Through these centres of excellence, we intend to give as many young players as possible a chance to nurture their talents."

Beneficiaries will be selected through the FKF Youth Development Programme.

FKF will offer St Peter's technical support. In return, St Peters' Mumias will offer admission, on full scholarship basis, to at least 20 talented students in the first year, and five students in each subsequent year.

The federation's technical department will thus help in designing a football program for the school's football team and also train the school's coaching staff.

FKF will also provide the school with sports equipment. To kick start the partnership, FKF provided the school with 20 balls on Wednesday.

"We are happy that we have come to this mutual understanding. We hope that through it, we will not only nurture our students' talents but also market St Peters' Boys as a premier institution under this new Competency-Based Curriculum," said St Peter's Mumias Principal Cosmas Nabongolo.

During holidays, FKF will organise training camps at the centres of excellence in a bid to scout talent into the junior national teams and also market the institutions to prospective parents and students.