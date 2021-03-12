Kenya: Teachers Urged to Take Covid-19 Jab as TSC Launches Drive

11 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Faith Nyamai

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has rolled out Covid-19 vaccination for teachers

The vaccination, which will target all teachers aged 50 years and above in both public and private institutions, will kick off from Monday next week.

While launching vaccination at the TSC headquarters on Thursday, the commission's Chief Executive Nancy Macharia revealed that so far, 41 teachers have succumbed to the virus since the first case was reported in the country in March last year. She called on teachers to embrace the vaccination and turn out in large numbers for the jab.

Besides the teachers, Ms Macharia revealed that three TSC secretariat staff have also died of the virus over the same period.

Frontline workers

"We are grateful to the government for recognising teachers as frontline workers. With the vaccination, teachers will be able to attend to learners more confidently," said Ms Macharia.

She said the commission will work swiftly to collect and provide the data of all teachers aged 50 years and above.

Currently, she said, there are 15,000 teachers aged 58 years and above.

There are 330,671 teachers in public schools and 158,000 teachers in private schools.

"We are requesting the government to also consider vaccinating all these teachers once more vaccines are available," she said.

Dr Macharia also called on the Ministry of Health to consider the 227,679 teachers who will be involved in the administration of the upcoming national exams for vaccination.

The chairman of the Covid-19 taskforce for vaccine deployment Willis Akhwale asked teachers to turn up for the jab in large numbers and assured them that the vaccine is safe.

"The launch of this vaccine is a clear demonstration that the government is committed to ensure learning continues," said Dr Akhwale.

He said the vaccine has undergone phase three clinical trials.

"A vaccine will not be registered if it is not safe," he said.

Dr Akhwale said the health ministry has established 575 vaccination posts across the counties where all frontline workers will access the vaccine.

He said the ministry has also established the Chanjo Kenya platform where teachers and anyone to be vaccinated can pre-register before going for the vaccination.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.