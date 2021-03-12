Uganda: Nam Blazers Shake-Up Nbl With New Arrivals

12 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Elvis Senono

"A sponsor comes with expectations," was the phrase coach Stephen Nyeko used to explain new National Basketball League (NBL) entrants Namuwongo Blazers' sudden spending spree as they announced four new signings yesterday.

The development is a far cry from the approach previously lauded in which the club mostly used players from within the Namuwongo community and surrounding areas as they rose through the lower divisions. Season tip off

That has now been altered following an agreement with Samanga Solutions an ICT and energy company that partners Motorola Solutions and RadioTrans and will sponsor the club next season that starts early next month.

"We are excited to be a part of the Blazers family. We have closely followed and witnessed this team's growth for more than two years now and we can all agree that what they have achieved in such a short span is breathtaking," Gorge Nkya MD Samanga Solutions said at the announcement of the partnership and unveiling of new players held in Kamwokya.

The additions are sure to increase competition among teams looking to break City Oilers seven-year hold of the league.

Eye-catching recruits

Small forward David "Dikong" Kongor Deng was the most eye-catching recruit having been snapped from UCU, which he inspired to the playoff final in the 2019 season.

A very experienced cast that includes Daniel Jjuuko "Najja" and centre Francis Azolibe, who last featured for the Oilers join him.

Jjuuko, who has been on the Oilers books for all the seven years in the topflight league, will now vie for the starting point guard slot with Chris Omanye signed from Warriors on a team that also includes Syrus Kiviiri and Paul Odong.

"When you look at our structure Chris and Jjuuko will be our point guards," explained coach Nyeko in dispelling concerns about the team's structure.

Playoffs target

"We want to go far. We don't want to be a mediocre team that's why we made these signings. The team we've assembled is to reach the playoffs first," added Nyeko before reiterating the remarks of club head of operations Farouk Zinda.

"We don't have any titles. We are here to learn. The target is reaching the playoffs anything more will be a bonus."

But with players such as Geoffrey Soro, Daniel Dudus Monoja, Emmanuel Okumu and Julius Lutwama all expected to make the roster stronger for a playoff semifinal would not seem out of reach.

"You can't have all these players and don't expect to win. We have to stay positive although it takes a lot of hard work and commitment," Jjuuko noted. The jury awaits.

