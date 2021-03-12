Kenya: Traders Worried Maize Ban Lift Conditions 'Impractical'

Arusha — Tanzania maize traders said some of the conditions put forward by Kenya before lifting the ban on the crop's imports were not tenable.

Those interviewed yesterday cited the certificate of conformity on aflatoxin levels as being one of requirements which can be used to block them from the Kenyan market. "These conditions are tough and not likely to be easily tenable on our side," said Mr Shadrack Julius, a trader at one of the maize markets at Mbauda.

He told The Citizen that a solution to the stand-off rests with the Kenyan regulatory authorities and the traditional maize importers in the neighbouring country.

The Kenyan ministry of Agriculture announced on Wednesday that it would lift a ban on maize imports from Tanzania and Uganda if the two countries adhered to certain requirements.

These include having the maize import consignments from the two states accompanied with certificate of conformity on Aflatoxin levels, among others.

But Mr Julius and other maize exporters interviewed said some of the requirements were not entirely new, hence causing concerns why they were being now raised.