Tanzania: Three Men Who Smuggled Chameleons to Austria to Be Arraigned in Dar

12 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Authorities are holding three Tanzanians for questioning over allegations that they colluded with some Czechs in smuggling 74 protected chameleons and six snakes to Austria.

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Damas Ndumbaro revealed this in Iringa yesterday, saying the trio will appear in court today (Friday) to face charges related to smuggling of protected animals, economic sabotage and money laundering.

It was reported in January that Austrian authorities stopped a man at Vienna airport as he tried to smuggle 74 protected chameleons from Tanzania into the country.

The reports said a 56-year old man, who was not further identified, had hidden the animals in socks and empty ice-cream boxes when he was caught at Customs control in Vienna. He had travelled to Austria from Tanzania via Ethiopia.

It was further reported that the chameleons were to be taken to Schoenbrunn animal zoo, but three of them had died.

Dr Ndumbaro said yesterday that after getting the information, authorities launched an investigation into the matter and managed to find out that the man who was smuggling the animals was actually a Czech.

Read the original article on Citizen.

