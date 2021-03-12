Nigeria Land, Water Polluted Due to Lack of Dump Site - NIREC

Abuja — The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has said the nation is polluted due to improper or lack of available dumpsite for domestic wastes, wrongful or excessive use of agro-allied chemicals which are mostly washed down into nearby rivers and streams thus also posing a threat to clean water.

The executive secretary, NIREC, Prof Cornelius Omonokhua, who stated this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Thursday said Nigeria as a country is experiencing its own fair share of environmental pollution and global warming effects.

It said the impact of these activities/pollution resulting in climate change (climatic temperature rise) has given birth to high exposure to heat stress and ultraviolet radiation, absence of clean air, shortage of potable water, desertification, and unpredictable weather.

NIREC said the nation's waters are also polluted by direct dumping of refuse in water or waterways thus causing blockage of such waterways which results in flooding and contamination of water.

It said these floods are responsible for the loss of lives and property worth millions of naira on annual basis.

The statement reads in part, "Secondly, crude oil drilling activities from the oil-producing states is another aspect of water pollution mostly experienced in the southern part of the country.

"This involves oil spillage from the crude oil activities carried out in that region.

"These spillages be it on land or in water are responsible for the death of plants and aquatic animals thus making farming and fishing activities more difficult, ultimately affecting the means of livelihood of the host community. Improper chemical waste disposal by industries is also not left out of this."

It added that the indiscriminate falling of trees without replanting and illegal mining are all part of man's activities that are taking a toll on the environment.