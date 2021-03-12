Nigeria: Akeredolu Appoints New Head of Service

11 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tope Fayehun

Akure — Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of Mr. John Adeniran Adeyemo as the new Head of Service in the state.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olabode Richard Olatunde, the appointment is in recognition of Adeyemo's track records of years of dedication, trustworthiness, reliability and efficiency.

According to him, Akeredolu's approval of the appointment is in line with the provisions of Section 208, Sub-section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

Prior to his appointment as Head of Service, John Adeyemo, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation. Adeyemo joined the state public service in 1990 as an Administrative Officer II.

Adeyemo was for many years the Chairman of the Administrative Officers Forum ( ADOFOM) where he provided leadership and mentorship for officers in the elite corps administrative officers cadre.

"An astute and experienced administrator, John Adeyemo has traversed almost all the MDAs in the course of his career in the state public service and rose through the ranks to the position of Permanent Secretary before his appointment.

