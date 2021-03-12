Nigeria: Shun Cultism, Hooliganism, Chrisland VC Tells Matriculants

11 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Femi Oyeweso

Abeokuta — The Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Professor (Mrs.) Chinedum Babalola on Thursday charged the students participating at the 6th matriculation exercise to shun all forms of social vices like cultism and disrespect for constituted authority and colleagues.

Chrisland University, Abeokuta, one of the private varsities in Ogun State matriculated over 300 students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor urged the student to shun acts capable of bringing the image of the institution or that of their parents into disrepute, stressing that acquiring university education is all about learning and character.

Babalola further admonished the matriculants to abide by all the institution's rules and regulations, while remaining fully committed to their studies in order to justify their selection for studying in Chrisland University.

"This University has zero tolerance for cultism, any form of hooliganism and corruption. I urge you to continually bear in mind the reason you came to Chrisland University which I believe is to acquire knowledge that will enable you achieve your God given potentials".

"The 2020/2021 session, tagged "a Purpose Driven Session", provides opportunity for personal and institutional growth and development. The university is matriculating as Phase one, 300 students. Admission is still ongoing until June 2021 in accordance with JAMB directives. So, the window admission is still open. This number is more than double of last year (124)".

