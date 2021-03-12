Nigeria: Oyetola Swears-in 5 High Court Judges

11 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Joshua Dada

Osogbo — Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday swore- in five new High Court Judges saying the exercise was part of efforts to further strengthen the administration of justice in the state.

The new Justices are Adeniji Adedapo Olugbenga, Ganiyat Omobola Lawal, Akande Babafemi Abimbola, Okediya Maurice Olufisayo and Olokede-Obadina Christiana.

Oyetola said his administration was committed to building the state on the pedestal of equity, fairness and justice as a deliberate strategy to sustain its status as a peaceful state and to ensure that justice reigns in the face of prevailing crises in the nation.

Oyetola added that the quest to fill the vacant positions was in line with the administration's resolve to build a Judiciary that would build a just and peaceful society and ensure the socio-economic development of the state.

Speaking on behalf of other new judges, Justice Akande Babafemi Abimbola, appreciated Governor Oyetola for counting them worthy to serve the State in high capacity as Justices of the High Court.

