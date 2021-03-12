Kenya: How Raila Odinga is Planning to Counter Kalonzo, Musalia, Moi, Wetang'ula

ODM leader Raila Odinga is crafting a new team to counter his former coalition allies who are fighting his expected presidential bid in next year's election even as referendum campaigns get underway.

Stung by blistering attacks from fellow National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula, who have teamed up with Kanu's Gideon Moi under the One Kenya Movement, Mr Odinga is working to neutralise their moves.

Mr Odinga has reportedly mobilised governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) to his camp to work with his close allies, governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega).

Mrs Ngilu hosted Dr Mutua, Oparanya and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed at her residence in Nairobi for talks on March 9, after a meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta planned to convene at State House with Mr Odinga aborted reportedly after the ODM leader fell ill.

It emerged their meeting was arranged by the former Prime Minister following the abrupt cancellation of the State House forum, which had been planned to coincide with the third anniversary of the truce between the President and Mr Odinga, his arch rival in the disputed 2017 presidential election.

Instructively, the meeting at Mrs Ngilu's home was projected by those in attendance as "part of the bigger meeting" that was to take place at State House and one to plan Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns.

Abortive meeting

The abortive meeting was to be a follow up of another the President had hosted on February 25 at State House and which was attended by the One Kenya Movement faction, Mr Odinga and Mrs Ngilu.

That the One Kenya Movement quartet was not present at the meeting at Mrs Ngilu's residence is a pointer to the intrigues.

Pointedly, it was on the same day that Dr Mutua released a terse statement defending Mr Odinga against "opportunistic leaders" he said wanted to reap where they did not sow.

Although Dr Mutua did not mention names, the Maendeleo Chap Chap leader's criticism of leaders he accused of undermining Mr Odinga was seen to target the Mudavadi-Moi-Kalonzo-Wetang'ula axis.

"It is baffling and to all purposes an indication of cognitive dissonance that some highly opportunistic leaders who were not party to the handshake and who have benefited from the handshake are asking Raila Odinga to forego the handshake benefits in their favour. Talk of hyenas waiting for the spoils after the hunt," Dr Mutua said, referring to the March 9, 2018, deal between the President and Mr Odinga that he suggested the unnamed leaders were enjoying its fruits.

"More leaders will be brought on board. You saw the PM recently met Dr Mukhisa Kituyi and Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana. He must protect his place in the handshake and BBI and have a team of close allies attending future meetings with the President to avoid being undermined," a source privy to the plans told the Nation.

The developments came two days after Senate Minority Leader James Orengo had accused senior civil servants of plotting to influence President Kenyatta's succession by working on a plan to sideline Mr Odinga.

There are reports, which both sides have not come out to deny, that some powerful civil servants prefer Mr Moi and Mr Mudavadi to take over from President Kenyatta.

The One Kenya Movement had held joint campaigns during the Kabuchai and Matungu parliamentary by-elections, which were won by Mr Wetangula's Ford-Kenya and Mudavadi's Amani National Congress (ANC), respectively.

Mr Musyoka said the victory was a sign of bigger things to come, including a 2022 presidential election alliance that now seems to exclude Mr Odinga, who the One Kenya leaders say should honour a Nasa deal to back another candidate.

First meeting

Yesterday, Mr Oparanya confirmed the Tuesday meeting at Mrs Ngilu's residence but downplayed claims it was meant to "checkmate anybody."

"It was not a big meeting as such. We met at Mama Ngilu's home to plan for the BBI campaigns. We were to have a major meeting at State House but it didn't take off because Baba was not present," Mr Oparanya told the Nation.

"He told us since some of us did not attend the first meeting State House, it was prudent for us to go for a briefing from Mama Ngilu who was part of the first meeting," added the Council of Governors chairperson.

Mr Oparanya revealed they will be attending future meetings with the President and Mr Odinga.

Yesterday, Mr Musyoka's Wiper party faulted Mr Odinga's ODM for seeking to personalise the BBI process. "Our brothers in ODM are causing confusion by trying to personalise the handshake and the BBI process ... yet it is a project for all Kenyans," Wiper vice-chairman Victor Swanya told the Nation.

Mr Mudavadi's ANC also said it has no interest in driving a wedge between any individuals.