Kenya: Evans Kidero Suspends Campaigns Over Close Contact With Covid-19-Positive Odinga

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has suspended all the political activities he had planned to hold in Homa Bay County this weekend following news that ODM leader Raila Odinga has contracted Covid-19.

Dr Kidero said Friday that he took the measure to keep his teams and residents safe from the virus.

Dr Kidero was in close contact with Mr Odinga during his tour of the Coast region to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Days before Mr Odinga was admitted to Nairobi Hospital, he had spent at least four days with Dr Kidero and other political leaders in the coastal towns of Malindi and Mombasa.

Earlier, the two drummed up support for the BBI in Busia, and were at some points seen without face masks.

"I wish Jakom (Raila Odinga) a quick recovery. I spent four days with Jakom in Malindi and Mombasa last weekend, where we drummed up support for BBI. Following the news of his status and my personal responsibility to the public, I am canceling all my public engagements listed for the weekend," the former governor wrote on his Facebook page.

Set for testing

Dr Kidero, a former managing director at the Mumias Sugar Company, further said he will take Covid-19 test.

He added that he will quarantine after taking the test and follow health experts' guidelines on preventing the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health requires people who have come in close contact with those infected with the virus to quarantine for 14 days to establish if they also contracted it.

Politicians and political gatherings have been classified as super spreaders of Covid-19.

Some of the leaders who came into contact with Mr Odinga have already gone for testing.

The plans

Dr Kidero intends to vie for the Homa Bay governor seat, currently held by Cyprian Awiti, in the 2022 General Election.

He has been campaigning since announcing his plan in January.

The politician had planned to attend a funeral in West Karachuonyo and meet several groups of people from the same area. He was also to meet women leaders at a hotel in Rangwe Constituency.