Kenya: Comedian Eric Omondi and His Crew Granted Police Bond

Comedian Eric Omondi and his 'Wife Material' show crew were on Friday morning released from Central Police Station in Nairobi on police bond.

Omondi and his crew were each granted Sh50,000 police bond and will appear in court on March 18 to face charges over alleged production of explicit content which not authorised by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

Mr Omondi faces years in prison after his arrest by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officials on Thursday over his 'Wife Material' show.

Mr Omondi's arrest comes months after Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua warned him to stop producing unauthorised "explicit" content.

Dr Mutua told the Nation that Mr Omondi was apprehended for violating the Films and Stage Plays Act by producing and distributing unauthorised content.

He added that the comedian faces up to five years in prison, a Sh200,000 fine or both.

"The law says no person shall show a film at an exhibition to which the public is admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered...by the board and issued a certificate," he said.

Luring girls

According to Dr Mutua, the charges could include staging and screening pornography, illegal entry of foreigners, disturbance and luring girls.

"This man lies to the girls and performs a mock wedding in the name of a show," Dr Mutua said.

"The girls who have come from other countries must have permission to film in Kenya. Since his first show, Omondi has not applied for a licence. We will know more about the charges when he appears in court on Friday."

The arrest came a day after the comedian unveiled season two of "Wife Material" contestants at a Nakuru club, where two girls were involved in a fight.

Uganda is represented by Ms Naditor, Ms Diana Birungi, Ms Raphaela Sibella Nsiimire and Ms Sumaiyah while Tanzania's representative are Ms Gigy Mama, Ms Suzan Faustine, Ms Kyler Jeycman and a Ms Bertha.

Kenyans who want to feature in the show are Ms Sherlyne Anyango, DJ Coco and Manzi wa Kibera.

Last year, Dr Mutua said Mr Omondi's studios in Lavington, Nairobi are brothels where girls are taken advantage of. He called on the DCI to move with speed and arrest parties involved in the "criminal activities".

But the former Churchill Show comedian took to his social media platforms to respond to Dr Mutua, warning him against "using my name for cheap publicity stunts".