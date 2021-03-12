Kenya: NOC-K President Tergat Takes Covid-19 Vaccine

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat has already taken his Covid-19 vaccination jab.

Tergat, the five-time World Cross Country champion has now encouraged Kenyan sportsmen and women to also follow suit when the government rolls out the vaccination program.

Tergat, who is a Major at the Kenya Defence Forces, took his first jab at his work place and will wait for eight weeks before taking his second and final dose.

Tergat urged the ministries of sports and health to immediately come up with a programme for Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Even though the vaccine is not mandatory, Tergat told Kenyan sportsmen and women to ignore the narrative going around about the safety of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

"I want the government to consider our sportsmen and women among the first people to receive the vaccine and especially those going for the Tokyo Olympic Games," said Tergat adding that as things look, there is a likelihood that those heading to the Games must be fully vaccinated.

"We have to move first since it takes a span of two months to get a full dose," explained Tergat adding that already World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that no deaths have resulted from the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We shouldn't put a lot of theories on it since we might lose out. Most countries around the world are getting the vaccine," said Tergat noting that athletes are the most vulnerable to Covid-19 by virtue of their frequent travel across the world.

"I have already taken my first dose and I feel very fine. In fact, I'm told virtually all those working in foreign embassies in the country have already received their first dose," said Tergat.

Tergat said media houses should also consider having their journalists put on the vaccination program since they too are on the first line of defence.

Tergat said strictness will be observed at Team Kenya bubble training camp at Kasarani.

"We don't want to reach a time when we are forced to close the camp because of Covid-19 cases. We must limit the movement of athletes coming in and out as well as taking public transport," said Tergat.

Some members of Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympic Games have been in camp since March 1.

Kenya is targeting to take 100 athletes for the Tokyo Summer Games due July 23 to August 8 this year. The Games were postponed from last year owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

WHO in a statement on Friday said they are aware that, as a precautionary measure, a few countries in the European Union have suspended use of a specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine distributed in the EU, based on reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in persons who had received vaccine from that particular batch.

This was decided as a precaution whilst a full investigation is finalised.

"It is important to note that the European Medicines Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee position is that the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing," said the statement from WHO.

WHO's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) systematically reviews any vaccine safety signals and concerns related to Covid-19 vaccine safety, and meets every two weeks to advise WHO on any new safety signals or concerns related to Covid-19 vaccines.

WHO stated that GACVS is carefully assessing the current reports on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"As soon as WHO has gained a full understanding of these events, the findings and any changes to current recommendations will be immediately communicated to the public.

"Vaccination against Covid-19 will not reduce deaths from other causes," said the statement.

As of March 9 this year, over 268 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic, based on data reported to WHO by national governments.