Kenya: Man Nabbed "Selling" 27 Rolls of Marijuana Maintains It Was for His Own Consumption

12 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A self-confessed weed smoker allegedly found selling 27 rolls of bhang along Haile Selassie Avenue has denied the charge of trafficking in narcotics claiming the weed was for his own consumption.

Hawker Samuel Nduati Kamau was charged at Makadara law courts with trafficking in the bhang, which was not in proper medical preparation, in contravention of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Act of 1994.

The charges read that he was found selling the bhang worth Sh1,350 on March 5.

Kamau was facing an additional charge of being in possession of the narcotic drug and he admitted before principal magistrate Jackie Kibosia that he had the 27 rolls that he had acquired to smoke.

He pleaded for leniency before the court, maintaining that he does not sell bhang but smokes it.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 pending hearing of the case from May 19.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.