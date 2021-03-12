Kenya: Man Nabbed "Selling" 27 Rolls of Marijuana Maintains It Was for His Own Consumption

A self-confessed weed smoker allegedly found selling 27 rolls of bhang along Haile Selassie Avenue has denied the charge of trafficking in narcotics claiming the weed was for his own consumption.

Hawker Samuel Nduati Kamau was charged at Makadara law courts with trafficking in the bhang, which was not in proper medical preparation, in contravention of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Act of 1994.

The charges read that he was found selling the bhang worth Sh1,350 on March 5.

Kamau was facing an additional charge of being in possession of the narcotic drug and he admitted before principal magistrate Jackie Kibosia that he had the 27 rolls that he had acquired to smoke.

He pleaded for leniency before the court, maintaining that he does not sell bhang but smokes it.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 pending hearing of the case from May 19.