Zimbabwe: Just in - Water Supply Improves in Masvingo City

Masvingo — The water supply situation in the ancient city has drastically improved following the repair of a transformer at Bushmead Waterworks Plant on the shores of Lake Mutirikwi, restoring pumping capacity to 100 percent.

The breakdown of a Zesa transformer on a dedicated powerline to the plant more than four weeks ago,triggered severe water crisis in the city after pumping fell by 50 percent to 15 megalitres daily.

The city is full pumping capacity is 30ML per day though daily demand has ballooned to 48ML.

Town clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa says fixing of the malfunctional transformer has enabled pumping to return to full capacity.

Council is happy that almost all the city's suburb including remote parts of Clovelly and Runyararo West now have daily supplies.

Masvingo draws its water from Lake Mutirikwi, the country's second largest inland dam.