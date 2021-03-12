Zimbabwe: Just in - Water Supply Improves in Masvingo City

12 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo — The water supply situation in the ancient city has drastically improved following the repair of a transformer at Bushmead Waterworks Plant on the shores of Lake Mutirikwi, restoring pumping capacity to 100 percent.

The breakdown of a Zesa transformer on a dedicated powerline to the plant more than four weeks ago,triggered severe water crisis in the city after pumping fell by 50 percent to 15 megalitres daily.

The city is full pumping capacity is 30ML per day though daily demand has ballooned to 48ML.

Town clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa says fixing of the malfunctional transformer has enabled pumping to return to full capacity.

Council is happy that almost all the city's suburb including remote parts of Clovelly and Runyararo West now have daily supplies.

Masvingo draws its water from Lake Mutirikwi, the country's second largest inland dam.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.