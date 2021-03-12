Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Injures Another During a Gun Battle in Benue

Makurdi — Benue State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a Police Officer by Gunmen suspected to be loyal to the late notorious Benue warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana on Thursday morning at Tse- Harga, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Cathrine Anene in a Statement said "On 11th March, 2021 at about 08:00hrs information was received about an attack on Harga village, in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area, the team of Police Officers stationed within the community swiftly swung into action and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel"

During the exchange of fire, many of the hoodlums sustained gunshot injuries and flared into the forest while two Policemen also sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to General Hospital, Kastina-Ala, where one of them was confirmed dead and the other, receiving treatment"

The PPRO informed that a Cordon and search Operation is on going at Harga Community and one suspect have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Anene advised residents in the Sankara axis to cooperate and give useful information to the Security agents on the hideouts of the Hoodlums.

Our Correspodent gathered that the gunmen also set the Police Station as well as some houses around the community ablaze during the attack

It was gathered that the troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) who stormed the area in collaboration with the Police neutralized one of the suspected attackers and recovered over 200 rounds of arms and ammunitions.

A resident of the area who simply identify her name as Mercy for fear of the unknown in a telephone interview told our correpondent that the gunmen, in early hours of Thursday invaded the community when most of the people were still sleeping and suddenly launched an attack without provocation.

"We were all asleep but other people that were awake noticed the presence of the attackers and quickly alerted the DPO who also mobilized his people who swiftly moved to the area to find out what was happening, Unfortunately, as soon as they sighted the policemen, the gunmen opened fire on them, killing one of the policemen in the process.

"As I speak with you now, the military are on the trail of the attackers and we are hearing from the grapevine that one of them who was caught with several ammunitions have been killed by the troops in joint operation with the Nigerian Police"

When contacted,Commander OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini told our Correspodent on phone that he cannot comment on an ongoing operation.

Recalled that Tse -Harga is part of the Sankera axis where the loyalists of the deceased militia kingpin have been holding sway, a development which made the state government to place a dusk to dawn curfew as well as ban the use of motorcycles and Toyota Corolla popularly known as Duck Nyash to avert further criminal and armed banditry activities in the axis.

"We are in operation around that axis so, I can't comment on an ongoing operation. You may wish to contact the Directorate of Defence Information, Defence Headquarters Abuja"