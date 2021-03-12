Zimbabwe: Just in - AfDB, World Bank Assist Cyclone Idai Victims

The African Development Bank and the World Bank have this morning donated equipment to Government to go towards the reconstruction of districts affected by Cyclone Idai.

The equipment included plant and machinery for electricity supplies, office equipment, vehicles and weather forecast equipment.

It was handed over by United Nations representative Mr Claude Nadon to Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.

Minister Moyo thanked the institutions for their continued support to Zimbabwe in restoring livelihoods of those affected by the Cyclone Idai