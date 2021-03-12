Nigeria: Synagogue Collapsed Building - Court Fixes May 27 for Adoption of Addresses

Lagos — Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Thursday fixed May 27 for the adoption of final written addresses on the Synagogue Church of All Nations( SCOAN) collapsed building.

Justice Lawal-Akapo, who had earlier fixed Thursday for the purpose adjourned the matter for the third time because of what he described as a high work load of cases in his court.

The Lagos State government is prosecuting the church and the engineers responsible for the construction of the collapsed building, Oladele Ogundeji and Akinbela Fatiregun on a 111 count charges of criminal negligence, manslaughter and failure to obtain building permit.

116 persons, mostly foreigners on religious tourism to Nigeria, were killed in the tragic incident that occurred on September 12, 2014.

Other defendants in the case are: Hardrock Construction and Engineering Company and Jandy Trust Limited.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions said the defendants violated Section 75 of the Urban and Regional Planning Law of Lagos State 2010, as well as Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the court was formally informed and served a copy of the death certificate of the fifth defendant, Engr. Akinbola Fatiregun, earlier released on bail but who died in October, 2020.

The applications for regularization were moved and granted without opposition from counsel.

However, the case could not proceed as the judge appealed to the lawyers to bear with him, stating, "It is not convenient for me to take the adoption of final written addresses because of the workload in this court.

Consequently, he adjourned the matter until May 27 for adoption and final written addresses.