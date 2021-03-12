Nigeria: Coalition Urges S/East Region to Remain United, Believe in Nigeria Project Than Kanu's Acclaim Biafra

Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has called on their people to remain united and believe in united Nigeria Project despite any odd. That the recent change of registration status of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),by Nnamdi Kanu has confirmed its position that Kanu is using the group for his personal Interest.

There have been claims that Kanu changed the documentation of IPOB as a business organisation based in London and owned by himself and wife.

Reacting to this in a statement,the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND),called on well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to pull out of the secession group and openly identify with Nigerian state,saying Ndigbo has so much to gain being in an indivisible Nigeria than Kanu's acclaimed Biafra.

According to the group,the recent change of registration status of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),by Nnamdi Kanu has confirmed its position that Kanu is using the group for his personal Interest.

Recalls there have been claims that Kanu changed the documentation of IPOB as a business organisation based in London and owned by himself and wife.

It tasks Igbos to remain firm in their decision by showing unalloyed allegiance to the Nigerian State and not allow Kanu succeed to manipulating them into joining his secessionist group to promote his selfish agenda.

CSEPNND National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Anayo Uchemba, in the statement,said: "We are vindicated by the current integrity crisis rocking IPOB and its acclaimed leader,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, where prominent members of IPOB came out in some viral video to expose the criminal and selfish acts of Nnamdi Kanu in the United Kingdom (Uk) and other parts of world."

"The revelations coming from IPOB members has vindicated our firm position that Nnamdi Kanu is using Indigenous People of Biafra,IPOB,to feather his personal interest rather than that of the generality of the Igbos," it added.

The group wondered how Kanu would change the documentation status of IPOB as a business organization owned by him and his wife when he had made gullible Ibo people believe he was championing their course.

"How can Kanu change the registration status of IPOB to his personal business if he truly means well for his followers? Kanu and his wife remain the sole signatories to IPOB's main account in Germany, is this not clear that it's a personal business?" The statement mocked Kanu's clandestine moves.

"This has completely vindicated our stand that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is just a common fraudsters who is only out to make money and other personal gains for himself and not representing the Igbo nation."

"IPOB is a complete fraud and a venture by one miscreant to play on the sensibilities of the Igbo people."

"We are glad today that the whole truth is out, We therefore urge people to distance themselves from the Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB."

The coalition asks the South East people to come out and support the present federal administration , Nigeria Unity ,which it said, meant well for the region, so they can stand equal among other regions in benefitting from the dividends of democracy.

"Let's come together and build the Nigeria of our dream.

Appeals to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC Government to continue with the good work in the region and beyond.

" As Ndigbo, we are supposed to believe in Nigeria than any tribe in this country considering our spread in human and investments. We must believe in Nigeria and demand our right legitimately,"it counselled.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The coalition hailed President Buhari over his development efforts in the South East geopolitical zone,saying the region was grateful to him.

"We commend President Muhammad Buhari for the giant infrastructural development in South East in recent time. This is one of its kind. Today, containers can come to our door steps in Onitsha because of the deliberate efforts of the federal government.

" We appeal to Ndigbo all over the world to support President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC led government so we can gain more," they concluded.

CSEPNND however said, "As a geopolitical zone that has been marginalized for long time, we are appealing to the president to do more for us especially in term of appointments in sensitive areas of government", adding:" This will give and average Igbo man a sense of belonging."

"We urge the president to show that he loves the Igbo man both in body language and in actions," it further said.