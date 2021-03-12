South Africa: Security Manager to Nafiz Modack, Out On Bail

press release

Petrus Hermanus Visser (30) has been released on R20 000 bail by the Bellville Magistrate's Court after his appearance today, facing a charge of intimidation.

Visser, a security manager to Nafiz Modack handed himself over to the Hawks offices accompanied by his attorney after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court. Police had frequented his residence in Parow with negative results since the warrant was issued two weeks ago. It is alleged that in January this year, a police Captain received a telephone call, threatening him by indicating that a million rand has been paid for his assassination.

A case of intimidation was opened at the Bellville police station and the investigation commenced. Thorough investigation and information led the Hawks to Visser's workplace and residence. The case against him is postponed to 7 April 2021 and his bail has strict conditions for him to adhere to.