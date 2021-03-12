Zimbabwe: Stakeholders Welcome E-Learning

12 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Stakeholders in the education sector have welcomed plans by Government to fast-track the implementation of the e-learning strategy as a positive development in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted conventional learning.

On Tuesday, Cabinet approved the fast-track implementation of the first phase of the e-learning strategy, which is planned to run over the next five years, to ensure all areas, including rural Zimbabwe, can move quickly into the modern age with no one being left behind.

At least 1 500 schools will be connected to the broadband this year, with 434 first having to be connected to the electricity grid.

In addition, 150 000 computers will be assembled at the new Msasa factory in Harare to equip the schools, while mobile applications will be ready within 45 days.

In an interview, National Association of Primary Heads (NAPH) chair, Mrs Cynthia Khumalo, welcomed the development as e-learning was fast becoming a global trend.

"It is a welcome development and will greatly benefit pupils, especially those from rural and disadvantaged communities who have been failing to learn due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mrs Khumalo.

Secretary-general of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) Mr Robson Chere said rural children had borne the brunt of the schools' closure due to Covid-19.

"It's a positive development considering that children, especially in the rural areas have not been learning since last year and could not afford or access e-learning," he said.

"It is also important that there is provision of electricity as most schools in rural areas are not electrified."

Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive Sifiso Ndlovu said; "It is important that we invest in e-learning because that is the future of education.

"The initiative by Government is, therefore, a welcome development."

National Association of Secondary Schools Heads president Mr Arthur Maposa said e-learning was critical in light of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.