Zimbabwe: A Darling Character . . . That Changed the Face of Local Television

In the early 2000s, the first local soap, "Studio 263" was born, and it gave a platform to Anne Nhira who played the affable character of Vimbai Jari.

Like all soaps, there is always a character that draws the viewers' attention and in "Studio 263", many gathered around their television sets because of Anne's flawless acting.

Anne, like many others in the film industry, had big dreams. But these dreams have been cut short - the character Vimbai Jari in Studio 263 is no more.

Anne died yesterday in South Africa, from injuries sustained during a mugging on Monday.

Anne played the character of Vimbai Jari so well that you could be tempted to believe she was not acting.

In the soap, she dated Tom Mbambo, a businessman played by Ben Mahaka. The two had such chemistry that even today, some people believe that they were an item.

In recent interviews, the two denied having dated and said the view had affected their lifestyles and relationships.

She became a darling to many because of her petite body and looks which were suitable for television.

Anne had the face for television, an actress par excellence.

She then became dominant, as she was cast in different productions, not only as an actress, but she even empowered some upcoming actress as she hosted seminars on acting and grooming and deportment.

Anne loved to read books and had few friends, as she once said in an interview with The Herald.

She relocated to South Africa around 2015 where she was trying her luck in the film and television industry.

Although she failed to crack some dream soap productions like Generations, Anne ventured into youth empowerment recruitment with various agencies.

Then in 2017, she hogged the limelight, albeit in a controversial issue.

Anne was one of those who lobbied for the barring of South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu from participating at the Harare International Carnival.

In fact, she wrote a petition which went viral on social media.

According to Anne, as an advocate for morals for the girl child, the main reason she didn't want Zodwa to come to Zimbabwe was because of her loose morals.

In 2019, Anne came back from South Africa and met Dr Tichaona "Tich" Sithole of Get Rich Africa, who appointed her the SADC head for Get Rich Africa, an organisation that works with young people, empowering and developing their business ventures.

Dr Tich described Anne as a hard worker and goal getter with a vision.

"Each time we entered into a meeting to strike a deal with partners, Anne would make sure we win that," he said in his eulogy. "We never left the room unhappy. She was talented and dedicated to her work.

"I am deeply saddened and shocked at the same time. I am still finding it hard and difficult to accept this news. It is such a painful death."