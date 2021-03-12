South Africa: Drugs Seized and One Man Arrested

12 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 11 March 2021 at about 18:30, Kimberley Flying Squad members responded to crime intelligence driven information about possible illegal firearm and drugs en-route N12 road towards Warrenton.

A vehicle check point was conducted on the N12 road just before Warrenton and the suspected vehicle was spotted and pulled over. Upon searching it, mandrax tablets, tik drugs to the value of R5 900-00 were found and confiscated. The driver was also found in possession of an alleged stolen firearm with live ammunition. He was arrested and is expected to appear before the Warrenton Magistrates' Court on charges of dealing in drugs and possession of an illegal firearm.

