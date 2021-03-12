Namibia: Wanderers, Old Boys Favourites for Semis

WANDERERS and WHS Old Boys go into tomorrows 50-over Premier League semifinals against Trustco United and CCD Tigers respectively, as the outright favourites after dominating this season's title campaign.

After last weekend's 120-run victory against CCD, Wanderers finished the league campaign unbeaten and on top of the log on 132 points.

Old Boys finished second on 117, followed by CCD on 89, Trustco United on 48 and MR 24/7 Welwitschia on 24 points.

Wanderers beat United twice, by seven wickets in November last year, and by four wickets last month, when United nearly pulled off a shock win.

They had Wanderers reeling at four wickets for nine runs after four overs, but Wanderers' middle-order came to the rescue as they recovered to win the match.

United's experienced all-rounder Dickson Vambe has drawn inspiration from that performance, saying they were looking forward to producing an upset.

"We are quite excited for the chance to face Wanderers again and hopefully it goes better for us on Saturday. In our last match we had them reeling at 9/4 but then we had to break for lunch and lost our momentum, and if it wasn't for that break we could have won the match. The boys have prepared well and we are really looking forward to the match," he said.

United will rely on their experienced players like Vambe, Lohan Louwrens, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe, Eben van Wyk and Tino Chiwara, but they will also need good contributions from exciting youngsters like Andre Siepker and Pieter Kotze, as well as Brendan Britten and Henry Hayes who have been promoted from their second team.

Wanderers are nearly at full strength, with opening batsman Niko Davin back after missing last weekend's match, although all-rounder Jan Frylinck's availability still has to be determined, according to captain Nicolaas Scholtz.

"Jan got a light concussion against CCD last weekend when he was hit on the helmet by a ball from Ben Shikongo that he tried to pull. He will have a fitness evaluation today so we hope that he will pass that and be available," he said.

Scholtz, however, said that they were well-prepared.

"We had two good training sessions this week so we are ready. Our home ground advantage will definitely help, but semis are unpredictable so we must be right on the day. Our last game against them was very tight, so we will definitely not underestimate them, but we are looking forward to the match," he said.

WHS Old Boys will also be firm favourites against CCD Tigers, after beating them by ten and seven wickets in their two encounters this season.

Star batsman Zane Green is, however, still injured, while Malan Kruger misses the match due to work commitments, but opening batsman Wimpie Viljoen returns from illness.

Old Boys captain Gerhard Erasmus said they were prepared and ready for the match.

"I think we are in a good space after our big win against Welwitschias at the coast last weekend, which will hopefully give us a bit of momentum going into the semifinal. It's also a home game for us and we normally play well on our home field," he said.

"CCD will provide good competition, so it should be a good match. The pitch at WHS is getting better each week so hopefully we will see a great game with a lot of runs," he added.

CCD Tigers will be without their injured captain Pikkie Ya France who fractured his thumb during a training session two weeks ago, but they will be strengthened by the return of opening batsman Ramon Wilmot and pace bowler Mika Mutumbe.

Ünfortunately I won't be able to contribute and make a difference on the field, but I'll be there to support the boys," Ya France said yesterday.

Ïf we do the basics right we have a good chance. Mika (Mutumbe) will definitely strengthen our bowling attack and Ramon (Wilmot) the batting, and I think if we get a few early wickets we will have a good chance of an upset," he said.