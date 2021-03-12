Ethiopia: Ministry Sets 53 Languages Script Pipeline

ADDIS ABABA- Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that of the total languages functioning in the country the number of languages incorporated in to the writing system has reached 53.

Awlachew Shumneka (Ph.D) Language, Literature and Translation Development Director with the ministry told The Ethiopian Herald that the ministry has been working to change all languages of the country in to writing system. To this end, it has been setting different legal frameworks and establishing institutions that support the development of the languages.

He underscored that the ministry in collaboration with different stakeholders has prepared language policy and planned to establish Language Study Center and National Council for Languages in a bid to advance the development of the languages.

Currently a lot of measurements have been undertaken in order to develop the languages of all ethnic groups equally. The measurements that have been undertaken to develop the languages as to him, include: supporting and developing non-governmental Organizations, setting different projects on the language issues , preparing different dictionaries using the languages, setting the script for the languages, preparing different textbooks and other written materials in these languages.

Mesfin Derash (Ph.D.) Director of Language Development with SIL Ethiopia on his part said that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with Ministry of Education has been working to develop the languages which have no majority speakers. To this end, the organization has worked hard in Benishangul Gumuz and South Nations and Nationalities states to provide different supports.

As to him, his organization has been working to develop six languages such as Bench, Me'en, Sheko, Surma , Bale and Dizin in the Bench Maji zone of southern state through providing different capacity building in due course of changing the languages in to script, undertaking different studies on the languages and providing different material supports to prepare different textbooks in the languages.

Likewise, in Konso zone the organization has been operating to boost the development of konso, Ale and Derashe languages.

In addition to the southern state, it has also embarked on language development in Benishangul gumuz state to develop Shinasha, Gumz, Berta, Mao-komo and Gu'ama languages through providing different trainings for the native communities and different stakeholders, he added.

The Ethiopian herald march 12/2021