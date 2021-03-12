Ethiopia: Commerce DAs Encourages Prosperity Through Mutually Beneficial Business Engagement

12 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Dargie Kahsay

ADDIS ABABA- U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) of Commerce for Middle East and Africa Global Markets Camille Richardson discussed trade and entrepreneurship with U.S. and Ethiopian businesswomen and encourages prosperity through mutually beneficial commercial engagement, the Embassy disclosed.

A press statement of U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the U.S. Embassy disclosed that on March nine, a women's empowerment Through Trade Initiative Coffee Chat Series was held virtually with participants from the private sector and government officials from Ethiopia and the United States.

According to the statement the panel featured two Ethiopian female entrepreneurs, Felekech Biratu, co-founder of the Yenae Collection, and Sara Yirga, founder of Ya Coffee Roasters, and Business Development Specialist at the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EX-IM) LaTaunya Darden.

Both Felekech and Sara argued that there are valuable opportunities for female entrepreneurship in Ethiopia and potential for business relations between women-led businesses in the United States and Ethiopia, the statement noted. LaTaunya Darden on her part argued outlined that EX-IM can play important role in supporting U.S. exporters to Ethiopia, it added.

During the Series, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) of Commerce for Middle East and Africa Global Markets Camille Richardson promotes trade and entrepreneurship between U.S. and Ethiopian businesswomen and encourages prosperity through mutually beneficial engagement.

According to the Embassy, "The Series" is one component of the Women's Empowerment Through Trade Initiative, to be followed by another webinar on March 31, organized in conjunction with the President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa, focusing on women's entrepreneurship throughout the African continent.

This Ethiopia Coffee Chat reflects the high priority that the U.S. Department of Commerce places on the commercial relationship between the United States and Ethiopia, the statement noted adding that this series was the second of ten engagements planned throughout the year the Office of Middle East and Africa at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

U.S. is maintaining the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between U.S. International Trade Administration and Ethiopian Ministry of Finance in 2018 intended to facilitate information-sharing and collaboration on commercial opportunities in priority sector's, the Embassy reiterate.

