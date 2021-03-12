Ethiopia: Agency Discloses Population Census Run Next Year

ADDIS ABABA - Central Statistics Agency (CSA) disclosed that it will conduct the national population and housing census, which was extended for various reasons, to properly put predictions as population growth, birth and mortality rates and migration status etc. are taken into account.

CSA Director General Biratu Yigezu told The Ethiopian Herald that the population and housing census could hardly be carried out on time due to the conflict and displacement occurred in country over the last three to four years. Its extension has affected lower government structures especially at woreda and kebele levels though its impact at national and regional levels has not been that much pronounced.

Basically, population and housing census should be conducted at a stable time interval in area where people live as it takes into account circumstances in the next ten years and the data, policy, strategy and others are highly dependent on it. Although there are ways in which people can develop their own forecasts from time to time, the census is the starting point, he said.

According to him, census and housing have multifaceted benefits. It provides information on population, age, gender and diversity from national to kebele level and brings data to analyze house-related at all levels across the country for supporting each activity by data is mandatory.

"A plan, policy and strategy that are supported by updated information is important to evaluate and monitor its implementation and outcome. The current rapid urbanization and development are not in the place where they were 14 years ago. It has created a problem with planning from the bottom up to the top. It has created a gap in plans for water, health, education and supply. As the population and housing census is extended, the population composition has been changing in age, technological advancement, and education. As a result, there are scarcities."

The current policy direction is underway by a study conducted 14 years ago. The extended population and housing census will be held within a year after the election with the next governing body following the upcoming election, he stated.

