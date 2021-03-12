Ethiopia: State Embarks On Silkworm Farm

GAMO--Young Entrepreneurs in Silk and Honey (YESH) project said silkworm farming development activities run in Gamo Zone, Arba Minch City of the SNNPs are increasingly becoming potential inputs to meet national silk demand of the country.

YESH project has created over 12 thousand job opportunities for the youth. Of this, 10 thousand job opportunities were created in

Amhara Region in Beekeeping and honey production and 2500 jobs were also created in SNNPR in sericulture development for smallholder farmers. The capital for the project is amounting to over 10 million USD donated from MasterCard foundation.

Shefa Balo (PhD), YESH project Sericulture Development Manager said that the project encompasses all unemployed with a 70 percent share of women and it is believed to contribute to sustainable food security, echo-friendly that provides the community with quick economic rewards.

As to him, the silkworm farming is very suitable as it can be run in the house and near to house hand in hand with other chores. Silkworm farming requires special care and protection like a child because it has five stages to produce cocoon.

Enterprises working on silk production can produce more than 7 times a year without heavy load and cost, and it has helped enhance the economic potential of the beneficiaries. Hence, investing in silk farm development is a means for income generation.

YESH has been embarking on knowledge and skill transfer via providing the farming community with material support necessary for sericulture farming and value adding to cocoon production.

A range of market linkages are created for enterprises that are determined to have a sustainable job creation for the youth. In this regard, the YESH project has been playing significant role.

YESH project provided the enterprises with seed money which helps them grow and get credit for expansion and linking them with banks and credit associations. Before allowing them to get credit, concerned body has made an assessment on the feasibility of the enterprises' proposal.

The enterprises have now commenced silk egg production and selling and spinning cocoon to add value which helps is meet targets. "Sustainability of the business is assured and we are working with the government to meet the ever increasing demand of the people to produce silk. In general, over 200 enterprises are engaged in this business.

Mulunesh Anna, Love Silk Farm enterprises leader in Ugayehu kebele Western Abaya Woreda in Gamo Zone of SNNPR at said that silk farm development is a life changing project because it helps transfer skill and knowledge. "I have a plan to commence my won silk production at a wider scale in future," she said.

Abayneh Keda(Ph.D) Gamo Zone Fishery and Livestock Department Head said that Silkworm is a commercial insect. This farming is being undertaken in 7 wordas in Gamo Zone. After the successful achievement and experience of two woredas, YESH project has expanded silk farming in additional places.

More industrial hubs are under formation in the country. If this silk farm development is expanded and cultivated widely, which was commenced in 2016, it can be an input provider for the industries particularly for textile one.

The Ethiopian herald March 12/2021