Ethiopia: Artist Alemtsehay Urges Women to Emulate Taytu's Legacy

Empress Taytu Betul educational, cultural center to be opened to public coming Saturday

BY ALAZAR SHIFERAW

ADDIS ABABA - The inauguration of educational and cultural center for the commemoration of Empress Taytu Bitul is crucial to pass down women's legacy to posterity and to foster nation's prosperity, so said Artist Alemtsehay Wodajo.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Artist Alemtsehay said Taytu Bitul educational and cultural center would be inaugurated in presence of senior officials, investors, actors, actresses, professionals and prominent figures next Saturday.

"The current generation has to well know about Ethiopia's rich history as well as the contribution of women to uphold the sovereignty of Ethiopia. If this is so, they won't be victim of gossip and hearsay."

"The construction of the center does have dual advantage: one, heritages holding educational and cultural significance can be reserved and the youth can hone skills and knowledge out of them; two, all citizens can have ample opportunity to well comprehend the contribution of past generation made to the sovereignty and independence of their country and decide to make new Ethiopia with diligence and bravery," she underlined.

"We, Ethiopians, have to make history in all aspects drawing important lessons from our forefathers and foremothers, who loved their country unto grave. Yes, it is time for all of us to move in unison and develop unity and fraternity in a well-developed nation," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Asked about women's role in a political sphere, artist Alemtsehay said that women have to highly involve in the upcoming sixth round national elections. "In every platform, I have repeatedly spoken that women should not isolate themselves from political participation. They should not consider as political involvement is left solely to specific individuals and men. Women have to involve in electing and being elected as their participation is significantly useful in pushing the nation steps forward.

"Our voices will be well heard and the capacity we have had will also be vividly revealed if we start exercising our rights properly and casting votes to whom we prefer most," she said.

Alemtsehay further said that as a number of changes have been brought about in terms of developmental aspects and infrastructural means, we have to come up with paradigm shift in attitudinal changes thinking out of the box. "True, we are left with a long journey regarding attitudinal changes, which is the backbone of all matters."

Empress Tayiu Betul's Educational and Cultural Center is located on the premises of Arada Frist Instance Court in Addis Ababa, it was learnt.

The Ethiopian herald march 12/2021