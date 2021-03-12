Ethiopia: Amb. Describes 2 Indian Factories' Resumption of Operation in Tigray As "Welcome Development"

ADDIS ABABA- Two Indian factories in Mekelle City, Tigray, have resumed operation with a-20 percent capacity at this time, Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia told The Ethiopian Herald.

Ambassador Robert Shetkintong described the move "a welcome development."Other Indian factories are in the process of restarting their productions."

The factories' resumption of operation in Mekelle and other parts of the Tigray region is very important as they give employment to the people in the region, he said.

The Ambassador further noted that all Indian companies are hopeful that the federal and regional authorities will positively address some of their common issues of concern including the accumulating high demurrage charges at Djibouti port and Semera inland depot as their consignments could not be cleared due to the developments in Tigray.

The Ethiopian Herald learnt that following the rule of law operation in Tigray region against the TPLF junta, the government and other stakeholders are exereting efforts to restore peace and order in the region through several means. Hand in hand with rehabilitating the region, attracting investment to the region has become one focus area of government's intervention.

On Wednesday around 40 ambassadors and diplomats visited Mekelle and received briefing from the CEO of the Interim Administration and his colleagues, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Dr. Mulu Nega, and colleagues briefed the Ambassadors about current situations in Tigray, particularly on the rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts as well as security issues in the region.

In this regard, challenges and results achieved in rebuilding damaged infrastructures, reopening public service institutions, rehabilitating IDPs, and delivering humanitarian supports were discussed in detail."