Ethiopia: GERD Goes Beyond Hydro Project to Ethiopians - Scholars

12 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA- Scholars underscored that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is an emblem of all Ethiopians patriotism, unity, sovereignty and pride as well as a way out of poverty that should be passed down to the next generations.

Political Science and International Relations Lecturer at Arsi University, Andinet Belete, told The Ethiopian Herald that not only is GERD a water reservoir but it is also the source of national pride and wealth to help the country defeat poverty.

Assistant Professor Samuel Tefera Asian Desk Coordinator at the Center for African and Oriental Studies, and Associate Dean for Research and Technology Transfer of the College of Social Sciences at Addis Ababa University said that the GERD is, among others, the camel of energy for the pastoralists, an engine of the resilient green economy for the peasantry, the power that glues the Horn of Africa, the source of stability and peace.

Professor Samuel said, "Though the majority of Ethiopians have led agricultural-led economic life, they are living in a harmonious manner respecting one another, developing coexistence as well as nurturing their respective culture, religion and language. This kind of togetherness would be a living proof and instrumental in well withstanding external pressure and political influence. Besides, GERD serves as security collateral for the Horn of Africa and Middle East in the future since it will ensure equitable water share and fair utilization."

Samuel further explained that activities undertaken earlier have not benefited Ethiopia as there was a sabotage hindering Ethiopia's development.

Even though Egypt and Sudan have attempted to switch to the idea of a binding agreement without considering Ethiopia's interest, they don't have room to act as they were doing decades ago and their struggle for the status quo is pointless, he said.

Ethiopia's policy on the Nile is very clear as it principally targets at ensuring national water demands for domestic, food, industrial and energy needs based on the principle of reasonable and equitable utilization.

Assistant Prof. Samuel added that public diplomacy, effective utilization of Media is quite important to strengthen unity, ensure sovereignty on the GERD, and come up with sustainable water security and foreign relations.

The Ethiopian herald March 12/2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.