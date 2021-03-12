Ethiopia: GERD Goes Beyond Hydro Project to Ethiopians - Scholars

ADDIS ABABA- Scholars underscored that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is an emblem of all Ethiopians patriotism, unity, sovereignty and pride as well as a way out of poverty that should be passed down to the next generations.

Political Science and International Relations Lecturer at Arsi University, Andinet Belete, told The Ethiopian Herald that not only is GERD a water reservoir but it is also the source of national pride and wealth to help the country defeat poverty.

Assistant Professor Samuel Tefera Asian Desk Coordinator at the Center for African and Oriental Studies, and Associate Dean for Research and Technology Transfer of the College of Social Sciences at Addis Ababa University said that the GERD is, among others, the camel of energy for the pastoralists, an engine of the resilient green economy for the peasantry, the power that glues the Horn of Africa, the source of stability and peace.

Professor Samuel said, "Though the majority of Ethiopians have led agricultural-led economic life, they are living in a harmonious manner respecting one another, developing coexistence as well as nurturing their respective culture, religion and language. This kind of togetherness would be a living proof and instrumental in well withstanding external pressure and political influence. Besides, GERD serves as security collateral for the Horn of Africa and Middle East in the future since it will ensure equitable water share and fair utilization."

Samuel further explained that activities undertaken earlier have not benefited Ethiopia as there was a sabotage hindering Ethiopia's development.

Even though Egypt and Sudan have attempted to switch to the idea of a binding agreement without considering Ethiopia's interest, they don't have room to act as they were doing decades ago and their struggle for the status quo is pointless, he said.

Ethiopia's policy on the Nile is very clear as it principally targets at ensuring national water demands for domestic, food, industrial and energy needs based on the principle of reasonable and equitable utilization.

Assistant Prof. Samuel added that public diplomacy, effective utilization of Media is quite important to strengthen unity, ensure sovereignty on the GERD, and come up with sustainable water security and foreign relations.

The Ethiopian herald March 12/2021