South Africa: Parliament Presiding Officers Saddend By the Passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu delivers an address at the National Day of Reconciliation celebrations at Ncome Museum in KwaZulu-Natal in 2014.

press release

Parliament's Presiding Officers, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with shock the untimely passing on of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, King of the Zulu Nation.

"King Zwelithini has led the Zulu people successfully with honour and principle since the death of his father, Cyprian Bhekuzulu Nyangayezizwe kaSolomon in 1968. His death is a terrible loss not only to the Zulu nation but to the entire South African population. As the longest serving monarch of the Zulu Nation, His Majesty the King held a special place in the history of our political transformation and the post liberation programme," said Presiding officers.

"The King passes on at a crucial time when the nation is engaged in a fierce battle against the pandemic, economic ruin, loss of life and livelihood. We will miss his influence, insight, wise counsel, principled and exemplary leadership which have for many years enchored the Kingdom and shaped our history as a nation."

Parliament extends its heartfelt condolences to members of the Royal family, and the South African nation.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.