South Africa: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Dies Aged 72

GCIS/Flickr
King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu delivers an address at the National Day of Reconciliation celebrations at Ncome Museum in KwaZulu-Natal in 2014.
12 March 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The king's health had deteriorated while in hospital, the royal family confirmed.

South Africa's Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has died at age 72, his cousin, the Zulu Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty's health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning," the statement read.

The king was admitted to an intensive care unit for diabetes treatment in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital last month, according to local media.

There had been rumors about the Zulu leader's death since his hospital admission, which his aides had reportedly been denying.

Who was King Zwelithini?

King Zwelithini was the longest-serving Zulu monarch in history, reigning for more than five decades.

While the traditional leader's role was largely spiritual and ceremonial, he was occasionally involved in politics.

The king was the sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust, which manages nearly 3 million hectares (7,4 acres) of communally-owned land. In 2019, he vowed to protect his land when a South African authority proposed scrapping the Ingonyama Trust.

King Zwelithini reigned over nearly 11 million Zulu people living in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Thousands of Zulu people around Africa, including in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, also recognized the monarch.

He had six wives and 28 children.

fb/rt (AFP, Reuters)

More on This
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Zulu King's Land 'Safe' from South African Expropriation Plans
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.