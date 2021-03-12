Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya's President Bans Political Gatherings, Extends Curfew

12 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday banned political and large social gatherings for 30 days as he announced a raft of measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

He further ordered security agents to strictly enforce this order.

The president announced that more people are getting infected, with the positivity rate increasing alarmingly to the current 13 percent from two percent in January, necessitating a return of old measures.

The nationwide 10pm to 4am curfew has been extended for a further 60 days.

Burials will also be conducted within 72 hours of a person's death, with funerals limited to family only, he added. Funeral and wedding attendance have been capped at 100 people.

Places of worship will now limit attendance to one third of their capacity, while bars and restaurants have been ordered to close by 9pm.

The Cabinet Secretary and stakeholders will work jointly to revise travel protocols, the President announced.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Thousands of Starving People Flee Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.