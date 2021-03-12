South Africa: New CAF Boss Motsepe Promises to Unite Africa

Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe, the South African mining billionaire who has been elected president of the Confederation of African Football.

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe has promised to 'unite Africa' after he was on Friday confirmed as the new Confederation of African Football (Caf) president during the continental body's 43rd Ordinary General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

Motsepe, said to be among the richest people in Africa and owner of top-tier South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, was elected unopposed to replace Ahmad Ahmad.

"Africa needs collective wisdom, but also the exceptional talent and wisdom of every (national football association) president and every member nation," he said.

"When we all work together, football in Africa will experience success and growth that it has not enjoyed in the past."

Ahmad did not contest the presidency despite his intention to retain his seat following a five-year ban slapped on him by FIFA last November for unethical practices, which has since been reduced to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Motsepe inherits an organization that has been accused of widespread corruption and misappropriation of funds. He also takes over a body that has the weakest standards of football in the world, with all five teams that competed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia failing to make it past the first hurdle.