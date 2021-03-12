Egypt Welcomes Agreement to Host Headquarters of Oic Organization for Women Development

12 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has welcomed the signing of an agreement to host the headquarters of the Organization for Women Development in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.

The agreement was signed Thursday by Chairperson of Egypt's National Council for Women Maya Morsi and the new organization's deputy director, Ambassador Ehab Fawzi.

Egypt is committed to supporting the work of the nascent organization and providing all facilitations, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.

Hafez highlighted Egypt's efforts in the recent years to protect and promote the rights of women.

