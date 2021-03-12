Cameroon: Armed Separatists' Abuse Rife in Anglophone Regions

Human Rights Watch
The grave of 34-year-old Ojong Thomas Ebot killed by soldiers in the forest surrounding Ebam on March 1, 2020.
12 March 2021
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release By Ilaria Allegrozzi

Recent kidnapping, killings highlight ongoing violence

Armed separatists kidnapped John (not his real name), a medical doctor in Cameroon's English-speaking North-West region, on February 27 and took him to their camp. They accused John of "not contributing to the struggle," pointed a gun at his back, and threatened to kill him. He was released six hours later, after a 300,000 CFA [US $544] ransom payment.

"They said I had to give them money to support their struggle for independence, to buy guns," John told Human Rights Watch. "They told me not to tell what happened to anyone; otherwise, they would kill me and anyone in my family."

John's story is far too common in Cameroon's two Anglophone regions. Since 2017, armed separatists have kidnapped hundreds of people, including students, clergy, political leaders, and humanitarian workers, while calling for the Anglophone regions to separate. The separatists have enforced a boycott of education in the English-speaking regions to protest against what they perceive as the assimilation of the Anglophone education system into the central, French-speaking one.

This recent kidnapping occurred amidst a wave of renewed separatist violence over the past two months.

On February 13, separatist fighters killed three tribal chiefs in Essoh Attah village, South-West region, allegedly for refusing to hand over profits from their cocoa sales and for promoting education, according to media reports.

On January 9, suspected separatist fighters killed the principal of a high school in Eyumojock, South-West region, and wounded another principal from a high school in Tinto, South-West region, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and media reports.

Separatists have hindered the delivery of humanitarian assistance and killed and tortured those who they suspect of collaborating with authorities and security forces. "We are at the mercy of their guns," a 35-year-old resident of Bafut, North-West region, said. "Separatist fighters harass everyone. They ask for money, and if you are unable to pay, they threaten or kidnap you."

Cameroon armed forces, who have conducted multiple abusive operations in the Anglophone regions, have to do better, to provide effective civilian protection. The United Nations Security Council and Cameroon's international partners should make it clear to separatist leaders that there are consequences for these crimes, including through targeted sanctions, such as travel bans and asset freezes on those who bear responsibility for those committing the abuses.

Read the original article on HRW.

More on This
Survivors of Cameroon Military Assault Await Justice
Rights Group Wants Probe Into Cameroon's Mautu Killings
Schools in Cameroon's Anglophone Regions in Crisis
No End in Sight to Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis
Bloody Anniversary as Cameroon President Marks 38 Years in Power
Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.