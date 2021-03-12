Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Nsengiyumva Names Squad for Early Preps Ahead of Paralympic Games

12 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Jean-Marie Vianney Nsengiyumva, the newly appointed head coach of women's national sitting volleyball team, has named 12 players to start early preparations ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

This year's Paralympics is scheduled for August 24 to September 5 n Japan.

Nsengiyumva, who took over the head coaching role from Egyptian Mossad Rashad last month, had been the team's assistant coach for many years, including at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Speaking to Weekend Sport on Thursday, he revealed that the team has received the green-light to begin training, but it was delayed because most players live upcountry, and inter-province movements are banned.

"Out of 12 players, only 4 live in Kigali. We are waiting for the cabinet meeting to lift off the movements between Kigali and other provinces so we can start training," he said.

He further added: "We will start with two training sessions a week until June before reporting to camp for intensive training in July."

It is expected that the team will play a number of friendly games in the Japanese city of Okinawa prior to the competition.

Rwanda qualified for the Paralympic Games in women's sitting volleyball, for a second consecutive time, in 2019 after beating Egypt in Kigali to retain the African Championship.

Squad

Claudine Bazubagira, Carine Kwizera, Liliane Mukobwankawe, Alice Musabyemariya, Sandrine Nyirambarushimana, Solange Nyiraneza, Agnès Nyiranshimiyimana, Claudine Murebwayire, Clementine Umutoni, Hosiana Mulisa, Chantal Mutuyimana and Louise Mugirwanake.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.