Kenya: Covid-19 Update - More Infections and Recoveries Reported

12 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya has recorded 750 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing total confirmed cases in the country to 111,935, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The new cases are from 6,264 samples tested.

The CS has also said that 215 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The latest recoveries comprise 122 patients from home-based isolation and care and 93 patients from various health facilities.

Total recoveries in the country now stand at 88,209.

At the same time, cumulative fatalities in the country has risen to 1,901 after two patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

