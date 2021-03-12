Kenya: George Natembeya, Rift Valley Security Chiefs Take Covid Jab

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya on Friday led more than 30 security chiefs from 14 counties in the region in taking the vaccine against Covid-19.

Regional police boss Marcus Ocholla was among those vaccinated at the Rift Valley regional headquarters in Nakuru town.

Mr Natembeya said 3,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been supplied to the Lanet Regional Military Hospital.

"Thousands of military and police officers are targeted in the exercise because they are among frontline workers. Last week, the exercise kicked off with health workers, drivers, cleaners and other hospital employees," he told the Nation.

Heightened surveillance

The administrator further said the government has heightened surveillance along the Kenya-Tanzania border following reports of a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in the neighbouring country.

He said the government has enhanced surveillance at the official entry points at the Namanga border point.

"The Government of Kenya is aware of what is happening in Tanzania. We have, therefore, ramped up surveillance at the border to limit interactions especially through 'panya routes'. Health officials stationed at all official entry points are vigilant."

The Nation also learnt that Kenya has enhanced surveillance in other border areas with Tanzania including Loitokitok, Taveta, Isebania and Lunga Lunga.

"Surveillance has been heightened at all borders with Tanzania to contain the spread of the virus amid a surge in the neighbouring country. The Ministry of Health is not leaving anything to chance,"a senior Ministry of Health official said.

Tanzania numbers

Tanzania is one of the few countries in the world that does not publish data on Covid-19 cases.

It has not updated its number of infections since April 2020 and its Health ministry has promoted unproven herbal remedies to the population of some 60 million people.

Previously, Tanzanian President John Magufuli raised questions about Covid-19 vaccines without offering evidence.

Last May, he declared Tanzania "coronavirus-free", but recently, concern has been growing about the possibility of a dire situation in that country.

Recently, Tanzanian officials encouraged the people to wear masks and follow other guidelines by health officials, while also praying against the virus.

Following rules

Mr Natembeya further urged residents to adhere to the basic Ministry of Health protocols against the spread of Covid-19, including social distancing and washing of hands.

"Vaccination is just one of the interventions in the war against the virus. The most important is observing MoH protocols. Please do not lower your guard," he said.

The region has received more than 100,000 doses of the vaccines, which are stored in the Nakuru and Eldoret depots.

Nakuru is serving as the regional depot for at least five other counties in the region including Narok, Bomet, Baringo, Samburu and Kericho.

The Kitengela depot in Kajiado is serving as the country's central vaccines centre.

