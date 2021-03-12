Kenya: Beach Volleyball Star Eager to Bounce Back

12 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

National women's beach volleyball player Naomi Too is keen to regain her from after recovering from Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Too, who plays for Kenya Pipeline, picked the knee injury during the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs match against Kenya Prisons.

The injury saw her miss the first round of Olympic qualifiers which was staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania early last year where Kenya finished second behind eventual winners Rwanda to qualify for the second round.

Too, who teams up with Gaudencia Makokha in the national beach volleyball team, saw her position taken up by reigning KVF Most Valuable Player Brackcides Agala.

With the second round of qualifiers set to be held in May at a yet to be decided venue, Too was non-committal should she earn a call up.

"There are new players who are coming up pretty well and I wouldn't want to be given a wild card because of my previous exploits. But should the technical bench see fit to have me in the team then so be it. But the selection should be on merit because we want the team to qualify for the third and final round and qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan," said Too.

The Cheptil High School alumnus said that she will not rush her return to play but noted that fitness was her main concern for now.

"Having been in the cold for over a year now, I have resumed training and my body is responding well. While I would want to be there and help my teammates achieve our objectives as a club, I have not rediscovered my form yet but I believe with hard work and discipline it's just a matter of time," said Too who alongside Makokha won silver medal during 2019 Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Pipeline currently occupy third position on the log with six points from three matches with champions Kenya Prisons and KCB joint top with nine points although Prisons have a game in hand.

Pipeline take on Prisons on March 19 at Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi during the third leg of KVF league matches.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Thousands of Starving People Flee Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.