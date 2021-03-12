Kenya: Alagic Rues Opiyo's Absence for Tusker Clash

12 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic is disappointed he will miss the services of club top scorer Peter "Pinchez" Opiyo against league leaders Tusker in their next BetKing Premier League fixture on March 20.

The evergreen Opiyo has accumulated five yellow cards, the latest coming in their slim 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards on March 6.

He will therefore not feature for 'Simba wa Nairobi' when the league resumes after Harambee Stars friendlies against South Sudan and Tanzania.

The midfielder has been very instrumental in City Stars' current campaign netting four times for the league returnees.

"Absence of Pinchez in the match against Tusker, the leading team in table, it's big blow for us, because he's such a important player in our team. When you play against the best teams in the league definitely you need all your best players in the squad.

"But I don't want to whine about that, we will try to prepare ourselves in the best possible way and get ready for the match to achieve a positive result," said Alagic.

Commenting on the issue, Opiyo said he wasn't expecting to get the card (against AFC Leopards) but expressed confidence that the squad has good players who can upset Tusker.

"That card really disturbed me. I didn't expect to get one but hey, that's the nature of the game. You have to be prepared to miss some matches," said Opiyo.

Opiyo has clocked 90 minutes in all 15 games this season and has emerged as City Stars man of the match in four games against Wazito, KCB, Ulinzi Stars and Kakamega Homeboyz.

He scored in three straight games in January against Wazito, Posta Rangers and Ulinzi Stars, then added a fourth against Western Stima in March.

City Stars are ninth on the log with 19 points from 15 games same as defending champions Gor Mahia who have two games in hand and a superior goal difference.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Thousands of Starving People Flee Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.