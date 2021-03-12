Namibia: Women Urged to Take Up Leadership Roles

Established by the United Nations to be celebrated worldwide on 8March, the International Women's Day was celebrated in the Zambezi region to honour the women in the region under the theme "Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world".

Chief Regional Officer of Zambezi Regional Council Regina Ndopu-Lubinda demanded a change in stereotyping. "Women should not be seen as those who are only here to give birth. The idea that women can only cook while men happen to be the best chefs, are some of the stereotypes that we need to change," she said.

"We need to recognize the ability of women in transformation and this can be done by reading about other women and what they have done in society; by doing so, you are able to appreciate them."

Lubinda further encouraged women to be able to network with others to find those who will help propel them further as being around people who are constantly negative and engage in petty gossip will not take you anywhere in life.

Councillor for Katima Rural Warden Simushi called on women to always vote for themselves.

"We want to see women in the running as regional councillors or as the next governor of the region. Women are always calm and can easily be corrected, unlike men and that is paramount in leadership. This is why the world stood up to adopt the inclusion of women in leadership," he said.